Could Manchester United add Tinder as a sleeve sponsor in 2018?

Would you swipe right for Jose Mourinho?

As the Premier League allows teams to add a sponsor to their jersey sleeves starting with the 2018-19 season, Manchester United has flipped through the possible sponsor cards and found a match with an untraditional candidate.

A Tinder spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Mail that the dating app was in talks with United. The negotiations haven’t reached “Super Like” status just yet — remember, users only get one of those a day — but it sure seems possible the match could kindle into something more. While some of its rivals have signed a sleeve sponsor for next season, United is still looking for one.

A Tinder spokesperson said: ‘We are in talks with Manchester United to explore potential partnership opportunities. We are excited to see what we can do together.’

Tinder is also reportedly offering nearly $16 million for its sponsorship rights.

The advertising space on the left sleeve – with the Premier League logo on the right – is being valued by the industry at 20 per cent of the main shirt sponsor. So Tinder paying £12m fits in with the £50m a year United are paid by Chevrolet.

Given what the Tinder app logo looks like, it would work pretty seamlessly as a match to the EPL patches that currently adorn both sleeves of Premier League jerseys.

But we do feel it’s necessary for United to petition the Premier League to allow the Tinder logo to be on the right sleeve of the jerseys and not the left if the deal goes through. After all, a left swipe means you’re not interested in someone.

Manchester United needs to show it is interested in Tinder, and it would be one heck of a subliminal marketing campaign for the app.





