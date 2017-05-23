Manchester attacks resonate deeply with Ajax's Schone

Ajax midfielder Lasse Schone said some of the "sparkle" has been taken away from the Europa League final due to the attacks in Manchester.

Lasse Schone says the attacks in Manchester particularly resonated with him as his wife and child attended an Ariana Grande concert in Amsterdam just two weeks ago.

On Monday, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured another 59 at Manchester Arena following a concert by the American pop star.

UEFA announced on Tuesday that there will be a minute's silence before Ajax and Manchester United contest the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday, while players will wear black armbands after a scaled-back opening ceremony.

And Ajax midfielder Schone reflected on the events when addressing a pre-match media conference.

"Well, it was terrible for us as well. You read about it, it's devastating," he said.

"The coach [Peter Bosz] just said Ariana Grande performed in Amsterdam. My wife and my child were there. It's so close, it's terrible, it's horrible.

"The coach just said it adequately, it takes away the sparkle. I'm trying not think about [it]."

Schone has won the Eredivisie twice since joining Ajax in 2012, but described the meeting against Jose Mourinho's United as the pinnacle of his career.

"I think it is the biggest game of my long career," the 30-year-old added. "It's a final so anything can happen in a final.

"We are two different teams, we have two different ways of playing football. We have to be true to ourselves and show we can perform under pressure with this young team.

"It's a final everything can happen, we think we have a chance."