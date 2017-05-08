Man Utd, Chelsea, Real… Romelu Lukaku would like to questions to stop

Romelu Lukaku is just about done with his days weeks months years in the transfer rumor mill.

The Everton striker leads the Premier League’s Golden Boot race with 24, three more than Harry Kane and five more than Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez.

Lukaku, who turns 24 on Saturday, hasn’t been able to celebrate his success the way he’d like, dealing with constant reports, speculation, and questions about a return to Chelsea, or a move to Real Madrid, or — most recently — a preference to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

“Some media these days are annoying man. … As long as I didn’t make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business, OK?”

We get that, and even symphathize with his words, but, uh, good luck with that, Romelu. Papers and press are making a lot of dough off your future, and it’s hard to imagine that will change too much.

Hopefully, though, the direct questions will pause for a bit.

