Man City goalkeeper Bravo ruled out for rest of the season

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has been effectively ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a calf injury during Thursday's Manchester derby, Goal understands.

The Chilean was taken off on a stretcher in the second half of the goalless draw between City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Tests on Friday have highlighted that the goalkeeper has suffered tear measuring around one centimetre in his left calf, ruling him out for three weeks.

That would have him back in training only very shortly before City's final game of the Premier League season, against Watford Sunday May 21.

More tests are scheduled in the coming days but City are resigned to the fact that he will not play again this season.

It marks the end of a disappointing debut campaign in English football for Bravo.

The 34-year-old has struggled to win around City supporters who were unhappy with Blues boss Pep Guardiola's decision to let Joe Hart leave on loan.

Bravo looked shaky at times during his debut, in the first Manchester derby of the season, and was sent off at Barcelona in the Champions League in October, high-profile low points in an otherwise steady start to life at the club.

But a dramatic dip in form throughout December and into January led to Guardiola dropping the goalkeeper for more than two months.

Since being reintroduced to the team Bravo has been ironically cheered by a section of the City support whenever he has made a save or a catch.

Indeed, he was loudly applauded after he successfully claimed a corner on Thursday evening, only to fall to the ground immediately with the injury which means he will not play for the club again until next season.

As revealed by Goal earlier in April, Bravo has no intention of leaving City this summer, despite the prospect of a new goalkeeper arriving in pre-season, and has rejected offers from across Europe.