The man behind Conor McGregor's MMA success

LAS VEGAS – In Los Angeles on the first stop of the world tour to promote his Aug. 26 boxing match with the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor took a seat at a table and answered questions from a room filled primarily with boxing writers.

McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion and the biggest name in mixed martial arts, was no stranger to the limelight, but the attention he drew to that point was primarily from MMA journalists.

One journalist, who was obviously skeptical of how an 0-0 boxer would manage to compete successfully against an Olympic bronze medalist with a 49-0 record and world championships in five weight classes, asked McGregor if he felt he could dominate boxing like he had MMA.

There were smiles and raised eyebrows from those boxing writers in the room when McGregor nodded his head and confidently said, “Yes. Absolutely. There is no doubt about it.”

One man, though, who was hardly surprised was John Kavanagh, a slightly built Irishman who had helped McGregor become one of the world’s most fearsome fighting machines.

He’d heard it all before, and had witnessed too many times to remember McGregor predicting he would do something years before he went out and did exactly what he’d said he’d do.

“To go in against a guy a lot of people call the best boxer of this generation and say he’s going to knock him out, that’s a bold claim,” Kavanagh said. “But that’s Conor. It’s Conor’s career. When he was making his UFC debut, which was not all that long ago, I remember him saying, ‘Within a few years, I’ll be a two-weight world champion, a two-weight UFC champion, and I’ll have my name alongside the UFC logo on their ring and in the promotion.’ If I had told you that then, you’d have laughed at it. But that’s Conor.

“It’s what he keeps doing. He makes these bold claims, and he backs them up with extremely hard work. I’ve seen him push himself to breaking limits in a number of his training camps, the Nate [Diaz] rematch comes to mind, but this one, he pushed himself to a new level again.”

View photos Conor McGregor (R) works out with his head coach John Kavanagh during an open workout for UFC 202. (Getty) More

Much of McGregor’s success is, in large part, due to the way this witty, humble man who aspired to become a math teacher, has molded him.

Kavanagh first laid eyes on McGregor in late 2006, when Tom Egan, an MMA fighter who trained under Kavanagh, brought McGregor with him to Kavanagh’s Straight Blast Gym in Dublin.

McGregor was training in boxing, but was looking to learn MMA.

He sparred that day with Owen Roddy, who is now his boxing coach; and Aisling Daly, a former contender in the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division. He dropped both with body shots.

Kavanagh tells the tale in his book, “Win or Learn: MMA, Conor McGregor and Me: A Trainer’s Journey,” of how he had to get into the ring with McGregor that day and put him in his place.

And it was an unremarkable first step on one of the most remarkable journeys the two men have made together. They’ve gone on to win championships and worldwide acclaim, but there was little difference between that first meeting when Egan introduced them than there had been with virtually any of Kavanagh’s other fighters.

“I wish the story was that the clouds parted and a thunderbolt and lightning struck the building as he walked in the door, but the truth is, he walked in the door like 500 young men before him had walked in the door,” Kavanagh said. “He came in with Tommy Egan, who was one of my better fighters at the time, and Tommy told me he was a good boxer. I obviously paid attention because of Tommy’s recommendation, but he was a 17-year-old, a 16-17-year-old kid who didn’t know anything about jiu-jitsu or grappling or anything like that. He was pretty raw.”

Kavanagh, though, saw something. It didn’t take a shrewd eye to see, because there was a glow that emanated from McGregor. He was brimming with confidence and he was eager to accomplish something.

Read More