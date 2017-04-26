Malkin's impact, Chicago's changes and the Maple Leafs (Puck Daddy Countdown)

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

8. Missing Malkin

Listen, I don’t want to make too much of a stink here, but while we’re all sitting here saying, “Oh, aren’t you so excited for the Crosby/Ovechkin matchup in the second round,” most people are overlooking something.

No, it’s not the fact that the Crosby/Ovechkin argument is an obsolete relic from six years ago and no one should care about it any more. Although, certainly, that’s true.

It’s the fact that the best player in that first-round Penguins series was in fact Evgeni Malkin. My man very quietly put together a 2-9-11 line in five goddamn games. The media will not cover this.

Even in the game the Penguins lost, he had two assists. He had 0-3-3 in the series clincher, just humiliating the opposition while Crosby ate the only tough competition the Blue Jackets could put over the boards. This freakin’ guy!

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

He now has 140 career playoff points in 129 games. That’s almost incomprehensible. It puts him fourth among active players, only four behind Crosby for second, and nine back of Hossa for second. Probably tough to run down Jagr’s current record of 201, but come on.

This guy has absolutely shredded defenders in the playoffs his entire career. Few talk about this.

If he were Canadian or American, he’d be one of the top 100 players of all time before you could say, “Jonathan Toews.”

7. How the Bruins went out

It kinda says a lot about the quality of the Ottawa Senators on the whole that so much needed to go their way for them to win their first-round series, albeit in six games.

The Bruins were basically playing Zdeno Chara and an AHL roster on the blue line, but Ottawa needed Erik Karlsson to start playing like the games were on Easy Mode, and for the Bruins to take approximately 400 puck-over-the-glass penalties to even keep things close in regulation.

Here’s how the Bruins lost this series (and it is absolutely wild):

Game 1: Narrow regulation win.

Game 2: OT loss 12 seconds after a puck-over-the-glass penalty expired.

Game 3: OT loss on a horrible roughing call that should have been 4-on-4 or nothing at all.

Game 4: Even narrower regulation loss.

Game 5: Narrow regulation win.

Game 6: OT loss on a meh holding call that probably shouldn’t have been a penalty in overtime of an elimination game.

You know me, folks. I’m not a big Bruins Believer, at all. But, like, this is an insane amount of bad luck (and bad officiating).

People were laughing about Bruce Cassidy saying the team was proud regardless of how it lost, but with the blue line basically a M*A*S*H* unit and not being able to catch a break from the refs. I think there’s legitimately a lot for a team to be proud of there given the circumstances.

And I usually hate that kinda gotta-lose-to-succeed-and-at-least-we-tried nonsense.

6. Being the Rangers (maybe)

Hey man it’s nice to be able to pull that Sens card in the second round after running into a dysfunctional Montreal club in the first. But here’s what I’d be worried about: If they get to the Eastern Conference Final again — which they should, because Ottawa really isn’t great — what does that do for the team’s perception of itself.

It seemed like we were really close to some sort of realization of how good this team actually isn’t, but that might all go out the window if they can somehow only get smoked by Washington in the ECFs. (Which, by the way, I have a Caps/Rangers ECF on the books over here. That seems like it could be good, right?)

Not that they’re going to be deluded into thinking Dan Girardi is good any more, but the impulse to keep the band together if it gets to a conference final again is one that should be ignored at all costs. This team frankly wasn’t that good in the regular season. There’s no window to win a Cup here.

Best-case scenario: Use the capital any over-30 player builds up in this playoff to flip them for futures. Ooo, that’s a good idea. I’m glad I thought of it.

5. Changes in Chicago

One thing that seems like a really good idea is firing your elite head coach’s best friend who also happens to be a pretty good PK and defense coach in his own right. Probably won’t piss anyone off. Probably won’t make your PK or D any better.

Read More