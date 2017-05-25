Malcolm Butler on Pats future: Whatever happens, happens

Cornerback Malcolm Butler is back with the Patriots for another season, but there was a time when another year in New England was in doubt.

Butler was a restricted free agent this offseason and met with the Saints about signing an offer sheet for a long-term deal, but the Saints would have had to give up the 11th overall pick of the draft and nothing wound up happening before Butler signed his tender from the Patriots. That leaves Butler set to play out this year before he can become an unrestricted free agent and the cornerback isn’t talking about whether he might want to ply his trade elsewhere should that come to pass.

“The past is the past,” Butler said, via WEEI.com. “I am just here to do a job and do anything to help the team win. Just moving forward. Whatever happens, happens. … I can’t control any of that. Everything is one day at a time. Just take it one day at a time. You can’t predict the future, so just have to go with the flow.”

With an entire season to play and the franchise/transition tags at the Patriots’ disposal, Butler is right that there are too many moving parts to have a solid grip on what the landscape will look like come March beyond knowing it will look pretty good if his fourth NFL season looks like the first three.