Makua disappointed with Parker’s performances for Kaizer Chiefs

The forward has come in leaps and bounds this season and has shown glimpses of the performance that earned him the 2013/14 Golden Boot accolade

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua says that striker Bernard Parker needs to do more in his game and become a more consistent performer.

“I’m disappointed with Bernard Parker. As an experienced player, he doesn’t give you a consistent performance. He performs well one week, then the following week he is a different player,” Makua told Goal.

In recent times, Parker’s performances has been on a steady decline like the team itself. They have failed to deliver the goods when it mattered the most.

The only player who impressed critics lately is Venezuelan-born striker Gustavo Paez, to which Makua says he must be given a fair chance to start games, than coming from the bench like he has done in recent times.

“The only person who is trying his best is this Paez. If they can get someone to supply him with good balls like killer passes, he will score a lot of goals for Chiefs,” Makua said.

The 26-year-old has found the net three times following 13 appearances in all competitions to date. But has been used more from the bench than as a first team starter.

“But you don’t know at training what the coach prefers - to start him from the bench. I think he must be given a fair chance to start games to see if he is good enough to start as a regular or not.

“For me, I believe he can do wonders for Kaizer Chiefs. You saw how he impacted the game when he came on against Cape Town (City) to create the goal for (Joseph) Molangoane,” Makua said.