What makes Eric Thames so successful? Plate discipline and raw power

In the age of advanced statistics, there’s never been more ways to understand or evaluate how good each player is. However, there is still no way to accurately calculate how good a player has to be to earn the nickname “God.” Eric Thames is doing his best to force people to figure it out.

Of course, the first fans to call him that weren’t really saying “God” but rather, phonetically, hananim, the Korean word for God or Providence. For before Thames became a folk hero in Milwaukee and the best story early in the 2017 MLB season for smashing eight home runs and batting .359 in 18 games, he first needed to remake himself as a hitter 6,600 miles away in the Korean Baseball Organization with the NC Dinos in the city of Changwon.

Four years ago, Thames was the furthest thing from a baseball deity. After two failed seasons in the majors with the Blue Jays and the Mariners in which he hit a combined .250 with a .727 OPS and 21 home runs, Thames couldn’t catch onto a major league roster in 2013. He spent that season at Triple A, split between the organizations of the Mariners and Orioles, hitting a combined .283/.367/.432. Though respectable, that showing wasn’t enough to bring a major league offer that off-season for a player who was then 27 years old. With MLB’s doors closed, Thames journeyed across the Pacific to South Korea, where he retooled his swing, turned himself into the KBO’s most dangerous hitter and played his way back onto the biggest stage in baseball.

Thames spent three seasons with the NC Dinos, putting up numbers rarely seen in any level of professional baseball. He slashed .349/.451/.721 with 124 homers and 382 RBIs in his three seasons abroad, becoming the third foreign-born player to win the KBO MVP Award in 2015. Thames’s exploits were enough to earn multiple offers from MLB teams this off-season, and he chose to sign a three-year, $16 million deal with the Brewers, where he was guaranteed to be the team’s starting first baseman.

Thames is well on his way to being the National League Player of the Month in April. Now 30, he has a league-leading .828 OPS and a 1.289 OPS. He homered in five straight games from April 13 to 17, that even if his Korean nickname wouldn’t translate, the work he put into his swing would.

“For three years he was his own hitting coach,” said Darnell Coles, who, as the Brewers hitting coach, has taken that responsibility off Thames shoulders.

Using ESPN’s Hit Tracker tool, we can still find all 21 homers he hit in his first go-round in the majors. Comparing his batting stance then and now shows just how dramatically he has changed the way he stands in the batter’s box.

Where do we even start? Thames’s hands are lower, both as he’s waiting for the pitcher to begin his motion toward the plate, and when he goes into his load. His stance is still open, but not nearly as open as it once was, and his front foot is now flat on the ground. Previously, Thames’s front knee was bent back toward his back leg. Now it’s bent in a more traditional manner, giving him a wider base at the plate. The result is that he’s slightly more crouched in his stance.

“Controlling his head movement has been huge, because now he’s recognizing pitches early, and then he’s able to get into a hitting position that has allowed him to stay through balls on the inner half, and not rotate off pitches to give away the outer half of the plate,” Coles said.

