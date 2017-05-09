Major League Baseball Capsules

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday homered and Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka won his fifth consecutive start as the New York Yankees shook off a long game and a short night's sleep, beating Cincinnati 10-4 in Major League Baseball on Monday for their sixth victory in a row.

The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 21-9 and are 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015 season.

Their biggest challenge was overcoming the fatigue from an 18-inning, 5-4 win at Wrigley Field early Monday. The Yankees didn't land in the Cincinnati area until 5:08 a.m., and the sun was up when some of them finally fell asleep. Players sipped caffeinated drinks and yawned in the clubhouse pregame.

Tanaka (5-1) gave them what they needed after their all-nighter, going seven innings on 112 pitches to rest the bullpen. He allowed four runs — Joey Votto drove in three with a single and a homer — while ending the Reds' five-game winning streak.

Gary Sanchez got New York going with his bases-loaded single in the first off Rookie Davis (1-2), a former Yankees prospect.

ORIOLES 6, NATIONALS 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini capped a three-homer binge in the first inning against Gio Gonzalez as Baltimore beat Washington for its season-high fifth straight victory.

Kevin Gausman (2-3) limited baseball's most potent offense to two runs over seven innings. He retired the first 10 batters and struck out eight in his longest outing of the year.

Joey Rickard hit a leadoff homer and Mark Trumbo added a solo shot before Mancini connected with a runner on to make it 4-0. The Orioles hold a 37-24 advantage over their neighboring rivals in the so-called "Beltway Series," which began in 2006.

Caleb Joseph had a career high-tying four hits for the Orioles. Baltimore (21-10) owns the second-best record in the majors behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs for the Nationals.

After the Orioles let a six-run cushion shrink to three, Brad Brach worked the ninth for his eighth save. After Brach gave up a one-out RBI double to former Oriole Matt Wieters, pinch-runner Trea Turner strayed too far from second base on a groundout to first and the game ended with a rundown in which Adam Lind was tagged out between third and home.

Gonzalez (3-1) came in with a National League-leading 1.64 ERA for the team with the best record in the NL.

BLUE JAYS 4, INDIANS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings and Kevin Pillar made a sensational catch in center field as Toronto beat Cleveland in a playoff rematch.

Ryan Goins hit a two-run homer and Justin Smoak added a two-run single as the Blue Jays beat the team that eliminated them from last year's AL Championship Series.

Former Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who signed a $60 million, three-year contract with Cleveland last winter, received a warm welcome and a video tribute in his return to Toronto. Encarnacion got a standing ovation before his first at-bat and went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Pillar made the defensive play of the game — perhaps the season — in the sixth, diving on the warning track in center to catch a deep drive by Jose Ramirez and strand runners at second and third.

The remarkable grab was one of several plays that helped Stroman (3-2) escape jams. Toronto turned inning-ending double plays in the second, fourth and fifth.

Goins hit a two-out homer off Trevor Bauer (2-4) in the second.

Roberto Osuna finished for his fifth save.

ROYALS 7, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Nate Karns struck out 10 while pitching into the seventh inning and Eric Hosmer had three hits as Kansas City busted out of an offensive slump to beat Tampa Bay.

Kansas City matched its best run output of the year and set a season high with 13 hits. Drew Butera homered and drove in his first two runs of the season, helping the Royals win for the fourth time in 17 games.

Karns (2-2) allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Blake Snell (0-3) yielded four runs and 10 hits over five innings. He failed to get an out in the sixth for the 10th time in his last 11 starts.

METS 4, GIANTS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Walker hit a game-ending single with two outs in the ninth inning as the New York Mets put turmoil aside to beat reeling San Francisco.

