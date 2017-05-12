Magic Johnson: LaVar Ball won't affect whether Lakers select Lonzo

LaVar Ball won't affect whether the Lakers select his son Lonzo in the upcoming NBA draft, Lakers president Magic Johnson told ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Lonzo Ball, who played one season at UCLA, is widely expected to be among the top picks in next month's NBA draft. LaVar said in March that it would be a "blessing" for his son to join the Lakers.

Suns GM Ryan McDonough also told ESPN2 that the team won't penalize Lonzo for his father, according to CBS Sports.

LaVar's antics and brash statements have become a major storyline ahead of the draft. Nike, Adidas and Under Armour passed on an endorsement deal with Lonzo because of LaVar's insistence on a $1 billion package shoe deal for his sons in conjunction with Ball's Big Baller Brand.

SI.com's Jeremy Woo ranks Lonzo No. 6 on his most recent Big Board.

Last week, Big Baller Brand released Lonzo's first signature shoe, the ZO2. The shoe costs $495.

The 2017 NBA draft will take place on June 22.