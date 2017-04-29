Maeda strong over 7 innings, Dodgers beat Phillies 5-3

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After floundering for the first month of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Japanese pitcher Kenta Maeda found his form Friday night.

Maeda threw seven solid innings to lead the Dodgers over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in their Major League Baseball match. Maeda (2-2) entered with an 8.05 ERA and had failed to reach the sixth inning in any of his four previous starts.

The second-year right-hander struck out a season-high eight and limited Philadelphia to five hits, a walk and two runs as Los Angeles snapped the Phillies' six-game winning streak.

"It was great to see Kenta throw the way he did tonight," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He had clarity and he threw with conviction. He kept the ball down and he threw it tight to left-handers. He and Honey (pitching coach Rick Honeycutt) had an excellent game plan going in and he executed it."

Maeda said his felt some pressure to perform well tonight.

"It was a great day for me," Maeda said through a translator. "I've had a string of bad outings and I felt the pressure going into the game. I knew I had to pitch well or something could happen. We have a lot of great pitchers.

"I'm very appreciative that Dave let me pitch the seventh inning. Once I got into it, I knew I was going to finish it."

The Phillies pushed a run across in the eighth against two relievers, but Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for his sixth save.

Jerad Eickhoff (0-2) gave up nine hits and five runs. It was the first time Eickhoff had given up more than three runs in his last 13 starts.

"It just comes down to the curveball," Eickhoff said. "I had it in the first inning there and then I just couldn't find the release point. I struggled with it. I kept them off-balance with the slider and located fastballs. It was kind of frustrating but yeah, just the curveball, I couldn't put them away."

Freddy Galvis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run double to right in the third inning giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Justin Turner extended his career-long hitting streak to 14 games — the longest active hitting streak in the majors — with a first-inning single. Turner had three hits, and his two-run double in the sixth extended the Dodgers' lead to 5-2.

Enrique Hernandez's two-out double in the fourth tied the game at 2 and Yasmani Grandal's RBI sacrifice fly gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead in the fifth.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig was given his first game off of the season.

