Madison Bumgarner hits DL with injured shoulder after dirt bike accident

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner is loved for his rugged, country persona. But fans may reconsider their stance on Bumgarner’s tough off-the-field activities following Friday’s news.

The Giants have placed their ace pitcher on the disabled list after Bumgarner injured his shoulder and ribs during a dirt bike accident.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

The team released the following statement on Bumgarner’s injuries:

The Giants today placed left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list with bruised ribs and a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain. Bumgarner sustained these injuries yesterday during a dirt bike accident on the team’s off day in Denver, Colorado. Bumgarner is out of the hospital, currently resting at the team hotel and will be reevaluated next week.

The statement does not provide a timetable for Bumgarner’s return, only that the 27-year-old will be re-evaluated in a week. The left-hander told pitching coach Dave Righetti he was “pretty beat up” in a text exchange.

Early reports suggest Bumgarner could miss between six to eight weeks, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

If true, the loss could be devastating for the Giants, not just because losing Bumgarner hurts, but because the team has gotten off to a slow start. Through 16 games, the team sits in the basement of the National League West at 6-10. If they hope to recover from that start, they’ll have to do so as Bumgarner recovers.

Madison Bumgarner injured his shoulder in a dirt bike accident. (AP) More

Bumgarner has a reputation built around embracing the outdoors. He’s appeared in commercials chopping down trees, dressed up as Paul Bunyan and carried the World Series trophy around while riding on a horse.

During his nine-year career, Bumgarner has never been on the disabled list. He’s been a workhorse for the Giants, averaging 221 innings per year, with an excellent 2.99 career ERA.

Through four starts this season, Bumgarner had a 3.00 ERA, with 28 strikeouts over 27 innings.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik