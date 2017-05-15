Lucas Perez discusses uncertain future at Arsenal and Hector Bellerin Barcelona switch

Lucas Perez expects Hector Bellerin to stay at Arsenal despite recurrent reports linking the right-back with a summer return to Barcelona. However, the Spanish forward refused to confirm he will stay at the Emirates Stadium next season after failing to establish himself in Arsene Wenger's plans during his debut Premier League campaign.

Bellerin was linked with Barcelona and Manchester City last summer, but in November he appeared to commit his future to Arsenal by signing a new deal.

Trending: Chelsea 3-1 Watford - Premier League LIVE

However, his future with the Gunners has come under new scrutiny after Barcelona publicly confirmed that they have earmarked the signing of a new right-back as a top priority ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The Arsenal full-back is the Catalans' top target amid reports claiming he is keen on making a return to the Camp Nou, having left La Masia in 2011 to move to North London.

Don't miss: Garth Crooks says Mesut Ozil should leave Arsenal for a club where he'd be 'appreciated' - Tottenham

Mundo Deportivo claimed earlier this month that the deal would not be easy as Wenger wants to keep Bellerin at Arsenal – and will not negotiate his sale for anything below €50m (£42.5m, $54.9m).

Pep Guardiola is also said to be keen on luring him to City, but Lucas believes that Bellerin is going nowhere.

Most popular: Jonnie Peacock desperate for latest chapter in enduring rivalry with Richard Browne this summer

Questioned by Marca Plus whether he has spoken with Bellerin about a summer move to Barcelona, Lucas replied: "I have not asked him that question because his new six-year deal clearly states what is his future."

"In the world of football you never know what can happen, but he has just signed a new deal and I think he will continue in London because he is very happy here, he has been here many years, his family lives with him and he is happy at Arsenal. Furthermore, he is a player with a long future ahead at the club. I do not think that he is going to leave but it is clear that not every day Barcelona knocks on your door. It will be very difficult [for him to leave Arsenal]."

The Spanish forward also faces an uncertain future after playing just a peripheral role for Wenger since his £17m arrival from Deportivo la Coruna.

"That's a question that I will have to answer in the summer," he said when asked whether he will stay with Arsenal. "I can not say anything. We have to wait. Right now I want to play and prove my worth because that's why I came to Arsenal. I have that hope. In the summer, we will discuss between the club and me what the best [solution] is but now I only think in the present and that is to try to play."

Lucas insisted he deserves to play more, but has no regrets over moving to the Premier League

"I did not imagine [this situation]. A player who starts a new experience always thinks that he is going to count for his manager and is going to play. I think I deserve more minutes but that is a decision for the manager and I must be at his disposal."

Questioned whether he would have joined Arsenal if he knew he was not going to be a regular for Wenger, he said: "Yes, of course. It was a change from my childhood side to one of the top 10 in the world. A team with history, to be playing among the best, to play in the Champions League, to fight for titles, obviously I would have done the same."

You may be interested in: