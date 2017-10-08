Stunned at home, LSU responds with 17-16 win at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- After the clock struck zero, LSU players sprinted toward an end zone and started doing the ''Gator Chomp.''

Given the team's tumultuous week, this was hardly taunting. It was a sigh of relief.

Danny Etling threw a short touchdown pass in the second half and LSU rebounded from a stunning home loss and beat No. 21 Florida 17-16 on Saturday.

''Playing with heart, playing with grit and having some pride about yourself,'' Etling said when asked about the difference in the past two games. ''Last week, we lost some pride. There was no energy on the sideline. If you have a lack of energy out there, that starts with the players.

''We wanted to have energy, be upbeat on the sideline, have some fun out there, have each other's back and get a win,'' Etling added.

The Tigers moved the ball well early with jet sweeps and then pounded it between the tackles late, doing just enough to hand the Gators their first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.

The difference was Florida's usually stout kicking game. Eddy Pineiro missed the first extra point of his career in the third quarter and never got a chance to atone for it. He had made 46 in a row before that.

Still, LSU (4-2, 1-1 SEC) looked nothing like it did the previous week. The 24-21 loss to Troy was the program's first at home against a non-conference opponent since 2000. The Tigers responded with tougher practices, two players-only meetings and another involving the athletic director, the head coach and both coordinators.

And finished the week with a much-needed victory.

''It was the mindset of our football team not being denied,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''This team made a decision on Monday that they were going to win this football game.''

The Tigers opened up a 14-point lead early in the third on Etling's 2-yard touchdown pass to Tory Carter and looked like they might pull away. The drive was aided by D.J. Chark's 47-yard catch, a 50-50 ball he and cornerback Duke Dawson both came down with.