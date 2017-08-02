LSU suspends starting offensive lineman Maea Tuehema

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- LSU offensive lineman Maea Teuhema, a two-year starter, has been suspended indefinitely.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron, who made the written announcement Wednesday morning, describes Teuhema's offense as ''a violation of team rules.''

Earlier this week, Orgeron said Teuhema wasn't practicing when fall camp opened because of academic reasons.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Teuhema was the projected starter at right guard this season.

Orgeron has named 6-foot-4, 343-pound sophomore Donavaughn Campbell and 6-foot-4, 315-pound sophomore Lloyd Cushenberry as possible replacements.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25