LSU star Arden Key will rejoin team after leave of absence

After missing spring practice because of “personal reasons,” LSU’s Arden Key will return to the team on Monday for the start of summer school.

LSU announced the news Sunday night while adding that Key, the team’s top pass rusher, recently had successful shoulder surgery.

“Arden had shoulder surgery and everything went as planned,” Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said in a release. “We are looking forward to having Arden rejoin the team.”

The 6-foot-6, 238-pound Key set an LSU single-season record in 2016 with 12 sacks and earned first team All-SEC honors. Overall, Key has totaled 97 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in his two seasons with the program.

[More college football from Yahoo Sports: SEC spring practice summaries]

When commenting on Key’s decision to step away from football back in February, Orgeron said Key was “in consultation” with the LSU staff. The program also made sure to note that Key — one of the best players in the SEC — was still a member of the team, but did not provide any details about his departure.

In recent weeks, Orgeron has told reporters he expected to see Key back with the team for summer school and workouts.

[More college football from Yahoo Sports: Dr. Saturday’s still-too-early Top 25]

“It was something he wanted to do, he needed to do,” Orgeron said of Key’s leave of absence during the spring.

Coming off an 8-4 record in 2016, LSU will open its 2017 campaign against BYU in Houston on Sept. 2.

For more LSU news, visit TigerBait.com.

More college football from Yahoo Sports:



– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper