LSU OL Adrian Magee arrested for burglary

LSU announced Wednesday that offensive lineman Adrian Magee had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. A few hours later, the redshirt sophomore was arrested.

According to The Advocate, Magee is facing a charge of simple burglary, a felony, for an alleged April 1 incident. A police report accuses Magee of stealing a video game console, video games, cash and other items. However, when the alleged victim returned to his apartment to notice his belongings had been stolen, the report says Magee confessed to the crime, but only returned some of the items.

From The Advocate:

Magee is accused of breaking open the door to the apartment and stealing an X-Box, six X-box games, $1,200 in cash, Gucci flip flops and a Bluetooth speaker.

After the burglary, the victim was looking through his apartment to determine what was missing. A man, later identified as Magee, “poked his head” into the open door of the apartment and asked the resident if he had been burglarized, according to the report. The victim told police he is an LSU football fan and immediately recognized Magee, who was wearing LSU issued shorts with his number on them when he stopped by the apartment.

The victim told Magee that he was glad he had security cameras in the apartment, and he planned to review the footage to “see who did it.” Police said that Magee soon left, but returned several minutes later with the X-box and the games that were missing and confessed to the burglary; however, he did not return all of the missing items, according to the report.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Magee appeared in three games in 2016 but had been working with the starting unit at right tackle throughout spring practice. Once Toby Weathersby returns from injury, though, Magee was expected to slide back down to the second team offense.

