LSU and the case of the disappearing satellite camp invites

One by one, they were asked to leave the state of Louisiana before they even arrived. Football coaches from Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Houston all planned to work satellite camps at Southeastern Louisiana University this summer. They were all unceremoniously disinvited last week. Tulane had announced it would work a camp with the Michigan staff. Disinvited, too.

If the coaches were confused, clarity came quickly. Tulane soon found a replacement for Michigan: LSU. And Southeastern Louisiana announced one new partner after severing ties with those A-list schools: Yes, also LSU.

The Louisiana schools are dancing around their reasons for kicking the out-of-state schools out of their camps. But they appeared to succumb to pressure from LSU, which has financial and political power in its state that few schools in the country can match. As one college official noted: “LSU’s influence is undeniable.”

Satellite camps allow college coaches to work with and evaluate high school prospects, building relationships in areas outside their geographic footprint. New LSU coach Ed Orgeron does not want to lose his state’s best players to Texas or Michigan.

Orgeron told Sports Illustrated that LSU did not push Southeastern Louisiana or Tulane to disinvite other staffs: “No. No. This was us keeping Louisiana together.” He blamed LSU waiting to plan camps until after spring ball for the sudden interest in working with Tulane and Southeastern Louisiana. But he did also say, “Protecting the state of Louisiana is always going to be my job as the coach of LSU.”

Nobody is weeping for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Texas coach Tom Herman or Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, and nobody should. But the losers in this whole affair are prospects in Louisiana, especially those who can’t afford to traverse the country to attend camps. Some of them may have earned scholarships to Texas, Michigan, Arkansas or Houston.

If LSU pressured Tulane and Southeastern Louisiana to change plans, that did not violate any NCAA rules. And LSU is certainly not the only school trying to use satellite camps to create a recruiting monopoly. Michigan wanted to send its staff to a camp hosted by North Texas this year and was told not to come. No reason was given, but Oklahoma is the headliner there. (Oregon and Rice coaches will also attend.)

“It’s definitely a strategy by several football factories to prevent competitors on their turf, the kids be darned,” Harbaugh said.

This is a new trend in college football. But it’s really just a new version of an old story: The NCAA perceives it has a problem. The NCAA creates a rule to solve it. And the NCAA fails to realize that schools don’t act in the NCAA’s best interests—they act in their own.

Harbaugh shook college football in the summer of 2015 with his ballyhooed “Summer Swarm” tour. He and the Michigan staff traveled around the country, working 11 camps in seven states over a nine-day period and making an impression on recruits. Harbaugh’s staff followed up in 2016 with nearly 40 camps, including camps in American Samoa, Australia and Hawaii.

It was all legal, but it was also unprecedented, and many in the sport objected. Chatter about satellite camps became the soundtrack of the off-eason. The NCAA tried to clamp down on the satellite-camp phenomenon with a series of rules changes.

Now colleges can only host camps “on a school’s campus or in facilities regularly used by the school for practice or competition,” meaning that, for example, Michigan can no longer host a camp in Texas. And college coaches may only work at camps for a total of 10 days per year, and those camps must be held on other college campuses. College coaches can no longer work high school camps.

If the NCAA was trying to limit the use of satellite camps for a recruiting advantage, the new rules actually had the opposite effect. Coaches quickly realized that there were not nearly as many campuses available to host camps—high schools were out, and colleges could not host camps away from home. Whoever controlled those campuses controlled the summer recruiting environment. The big schools hold leverage, as they draw the most prospects to their camps. The value of Southeastern having access to LSU’s camps to offer second-tier prospects far outweighs any relationship with, say, Arkansas.

