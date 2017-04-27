LPL officials conclude there was nothing wrong with Road's mouse during the OMG vs IM quarterfinal

League of Legends Pro League officials conducted numerous tests on I May support Yun “Road” Hangil’s mouse used in Game 1 of the quarterfinal between I May and Oh My God. Following a two hour and 38 minute pause, Game 1 of the match was remade due to faulty hardware. After the tests, Officials “found no evidence of abnormality” affecting Road’s mouse or the USB port and connecting cable.

LPL’s official weibo post expressed great regret and sincere apologies regarding the manner in which they handled the issue. They specifically apologized for the length of the pause before parties involved made a decision. “Please believe we have the courage to face these issues and correct these mistakes in the future.”

After the official apology, the post explained that LPL referees conducted extensive testing on Road’s hardware. They replaced both the USB port and mouse and found no issues. As a result, officials concluded that “Road encountered an in-game accident.” Officials claimed that many random accidents occur in LoL. Road temporarily losing control of his champion rests well within the realm of possibility. The weibo post said that officials will continue to test and reduce the probability of a bug in the future.

Based on this information, however, the game most likely should not have been remade.

As for why it took so long to make a decision, the weibo post said, “We know the LPL rules are not perfect, and the referee and arbitration team will need to continue training.” Six arbitrators at the event determined that Road could indeed not move his hero, he immediately called for a pause, but the referees could not hear him for 10 seconds. When the referees did suspend the game successfully, members of OMG had already killed Road. With limited information, the referees made the decision to remake the game.

Beginning with the Summer split, LPL promises to revise the ruleset, iron out imperfections, and improve communication. They hope this will prevent long pauses in the future.

You can follow Kelsey Moser on Twitter @karonmoser.