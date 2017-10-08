Love runs for 152 yards, Stanford beats No. 20 Utah 23-20

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- The Bryce Love highlight tour continued in Salt Lake City on Saturday with No. 20 Utah the latest to leave frustrated by the show.

Love ran for 152 yards and a touchdown, and Stanford handed the Utes their first loss of the season, 23-20.

Utah bottled up the nation's leading rusher for most of the night, but the Cardinal (4-2, 3-1 Pac-12) faithfully continued to give their star the ball. On his 18th touch, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound speedster made two defenders miss in the hole and ran away for a 68-yarder that put the Cardinal up 23-13 with 12:02 remaining.

''You look at their personnel and it's like an NFL defense,'' Stanford coach David Shaw said. ''Big guys all over the place. They can all hit. They can all tackle.

''We knew with enough opportunities Bryce Love was going to break one or two of them out and he did that.''

Utah (4-1, 1-1) stormed down the field on the ensuing possession with Troy Williams hitting Darren Carrington for big gains, but an interception essentially ended the game.

The Utes had moved to the Stanford 30 and Williams was about to be sacked when he threw the ball up downfield. Quenton Meeks picked off the fluttering pass and allowed Stanford to work more time off the clock.

Williams threw another interception to Justin Reid with 5:52 remaining.

''We're really big on grinding it out for however long it takes and we just need one opportunity to make something happen,'' Love said. '' You're going to have days where things aren't going to open up. You're not going to have 300 yards rushing or 260 or stuff like that. Sometimes, especially against a good team like Utah, you're going to have to get nitty and gritty and really fight.''

Keller Chryst threw for 106 yards and ran for a touchdown for Stanford. The senior got the start after missing last week with an undisclosed injury. He began the season as the starter, but was hurt two weeks ago against UCLA, and sophomore K.J. Costello helped lead the team to its first two Pac-12 wins. Both played Saturday and Costello threw for 82 yards.