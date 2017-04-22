Louisville starter Mariya Moore will transfer from program

Louisville forward Mariya Moore (4) goes up for a shot after getting past Baylor's Kalani Brown, rear, during the first half of a regional semifinal of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Louisville starting forward Mariya Moore will transfer from the program after finishing as the Cardinals' third-leading scorer last season.

Women's basketball spokesman Ira Green confirmed Saturday that the three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection will leave the school. Moore averaged 12 points and 5.1 rebounds and had a career-high 175 assists while starting 36 games last season.

The native of Hercules, California, became Louisville's 27th 1,000-point career scorer as a junior.

She was the second of three Cardinals to enter the exclusive club last season, joining Myisha Hines-Allen and Asia Durr.