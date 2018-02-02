Louisville parts ways with Mark Jurich in athletics shakeup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Louisville has parted ways with senior associate athletic director Mark Jurich, a son of former Cardinals AD Tom Jurich, and two officials in a departmental restructuring.

Associate AD for marketing Julianne Waldron and associate AD for human resources Kim Maffet are also out.

Interim AD Vince Tyra said Friday in a statement that all three made ''productive contributions'' and wished them well but added that the department is restructuring leadership and ''creating efficiencies'' among senior staff.

Mark Jurich led fundraising for several capital projects including the $63 million enclosure of the football team's Papa John's Cardinal Stadium field. He remained on staff following his father's Oct. 18 firing after 20 years in the wake of the school's acknowledgement it was being investigated in a federal bribery probe of college basketball.