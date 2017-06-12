Why the Louisville and Ole Miss NCAA cases are challenging head-coach accountability

The relatively recent NCAA position of holding head coaches more accountable for violations within their programs is facing a challenge in 2017, with much at stake in the Mississippi football and Louisville basketball infractions cases.

Rick Pitino could find out his NCAA fate as early as this week, as the Cardinals await a Committee on Infractions ruling on the violations that arose from an escort queen’s tell-all book in 2015. Pitino is charged with a lack of head coach control – a Level I violation, most serious in the NCAA’s hierarchy of crimes and misdemeanors – and the school has disputed the charge.

Mississippi has mounted a vigorous defense of coach Hugh Freeze, who is facing the same primary Level I allegation as Pitino. He was charged as one of 21 allegations against the football program in an NCAA Notice of Allegations that the school released publicly for the first time last week, along with its response to that NOA.

Four years ago, the NCAA revised a rule and upped the ante on coach responsibility for what happens on their watch. In 2015-16, the impact of that revision was felt: nine-game suspensions were applied to basketball coaches Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and Larry Brown of Southern Methodist for violations within their programs. Despite that precedent, both Louisville and Ole Miss have gone to bat for their head coaches.

“Ole Miss has laid out a position similar to what Louisville laid out with Coach Pitino,” said Stu Brown, an Atlanta-based attorney who has represented both coaches and schools in NCAA cases. “Both are able to do that because, in essence, the head coach was not individually charged with substantial misconduct. Pitino was not charged with anything, and Freeze is charged with two Level IIIs [an impermissible recruiting contact and knowledge of an impermissible recruiting video] one of which they are disputing.

“That gives them grounds to be more supportive of their coach. They have to decide: for win-loss, financial and political reasons, is the coach someone the school wants to save? If a school was looking for a reason to get rid of a coach, having him charged with lack of coach control would at least give the school the opportunity to say, ‘We can’t defend you.’ If coach is winning, if coach is popular, if coach is raising revenue, coach gets supported.”

View photos Rick Pitino and Louisville await an NCAA ruling on the violations from the basketball program’s escort scandal. (AP) More

There has been some speculation that a school could open itself up to more significant penalties by choosing not to discipline the head coach and then disputing the lack of program control charge. That’s widely viewed as an incorrect assumption.

“I don’t think you take any risk opposing those [charges],” said another veteran lawyer who requested anonymity because of his involvement in an ongoing NCAA case. “Most schools are going to take those on if they like the guy and want to keep him.

“This is still a developing story with the Committee on Infractions. We don’t have enough case precedent to know how they’re going to respond. Until we get 10 or 15 more cases to establish precedent, it’s still something of an unknown.”

For that reason, a lot of interested parties will be watching how the COI rules on Pitino and Freeze in the coming days and months. Will the precedent established with Boeheim and Larry Brown be strengthened or weakened?

It seems likely that Ole Miss based at least some of its defense for Freeze upon Louisville’s defense of Pitino. Three people with extensive history working such cases described Mississippi’s strategy as good lawyering but ultimately perhaps a lost cause.

“It was a pretty good response, they did a good job making their case,” said one former Committee on Infractions member who read the Ole Miss NOA response. “But they may have gone overboard [in defending Freeze]. It’s a little trickier for schools to defend head coaches the way they used to.”

Read More