NEW YORK (AP) -- Aqueduct has canceled the Sunday card, the second straight day of racing scrapped because of a snowstorm and cold snap in the New York area.

The Sunday feature, the $100,000 Ruthless, has been rescheduled for Jan. 14.

Aqueduct remained open for simulcast betting on out-of-state races.

Seven-and-a-half inches of snow was reported Saturday at nearby Kennedy Airport, and temperatures lingered in the low 20s on Sunday.