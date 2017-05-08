Losing Willian to Manchester United would be a disaster for Chelsea

With Pedro in such good form at Chelsea, Willian finds himself in a situation not dissimilar to that of Juan Mata's back in 2013-14 – and yet again it could be Manchester United who take advantage.

Mata, despite being a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, was ostracised by Jose Mourinho - now the Spaniard's boss at Old Trafford - and the Portuguese might this time be the benefactor of Willian's comparable scenario.

Mou targets Willian reunion at Man Utd

Once one of the first names on the Blues' teamsheet, the Brazilian's status as a starter has been put under threat by Pedro's best form since his time at Barcelona, while Eden Hazard's displays have made him impossible to dislodge.

But while losing Mata to a desperate Man Utd side led by David Moyes - coupled with a tidy windfall of £37 million - seemed fairly innocuous at the time, selling Willian to a team that next year will surely represent title rivals would be altogether more dangerous.

Despite his paltry tally of starts (only 13 in the Premier League), the Brazilian has recorded one of his most productive seasons to date. Contributing 11 goals in 19 starts across all competitions, the attacker's importance was perhaps highlighted best by two hugely important FA Cup goals against Tottenham.

View photos Juan Mata-Willian More

Additionally, a double against Stoke City was vital in a game where Chelsea were struggling to find a way through, while a stunning counter-attacking goal in the 3-1 away win at Manchester City showed true class on top of grit.

Luiz: Winning the PL is my obsession

Throughout his time at Chelsea, Willian has, in stark contrast, shown a trait Manchester United are currently sorely missing: ruthlessness. Whether he has been on from the start or emerged from the bench, he has made the most of his playing time.

Yet, despite his performances, he rarely starts. Why? Well, Antonio Conte arrived to a bloated squad used to playing in the Champions League, but Chelsea failed to qualify for Europe entirely after last season's tenth-placed finish, leaving several players surplus to requirements.

Averse to squad rotation at Juventus, Conte has maintained the same stance at Stamford Bridge - and to great effect. The Italian gets the best results when he uses his tried and tested starting XI, benefiting from cohesion through a lack of injuries to his core players. As such, Willian and Cesc Fabregas have had to play second fiddle to Pedro and Nemanja Matic.

Now officially qualified for the Champions League, however, the Blues will need all of their best players ahead of a busy fixture schedule next season.

View photos Pedro More

Read More