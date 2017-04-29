Los Angeles Rams: C

This was kind of a bizarre draft for the Rams, who didn’t have a Round 1 pick because of their trade to take Jared Goff last year. After sitting out Thursday’s proceedings, GM Les Snead then spent three of his first four picks on pass catchers-TE Gerald Everett (a reach at 44), WR Cooper Kupp (No. 59) and WR Josh Reynolds (No. 119). Reynolds may be the best of the bunch, and he very well could wind up the No. 1 receiver before long on what’s now a muddled receiver depth chart. Versatile safety John Johnson (No. 91) and DT Tanzel Smart (No. 189) should see time early in Wade Philliips’s defense. OLB Samson Ebukam (No. 125) also could, as a pass rusher. But the Rams really overloaded at the skill positions, which is an unusual choice for a rebuilding team.

Click here for the complete list of the Los Angeles Rams' picks.

This article was originally published on SI.com