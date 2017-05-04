Looking at the current free agents that the Dolphins could still bring in

We have reached the point in the NFL off season where we are between the NFL Draft and week one. This period is used to start getting players back into season mode and tightening and loose areas of a team. The Miami Dolphins had a successful draft. Could they continue their success by bringing in more free agents?

The Dolphins typically stay under the radar when it comes to free agency but they will go after players that you won’t be expecting. With the Dolphins bringing back most of their players from last season and bringing in talent through the draft, there are still players that can bring value to a team on the market. Adding depth at any position is always a great thing to do as a head coach.

Michael Floyd – wide receiver

Even with the run-in he had with the law in 2016, Floyd still brings massive value to any team. After being released from the Arizona Cardinals due to be arrested for an “extreme DUI” he was signed by the New England Patriots and went on to be part of a Super Bowl winning team. He served 24 days in jail, but now he is looking to get back on the field.

He is a big receiver at 6’3″ 220 pounds who is only 27 years old. Floyd would be another weapon that is provided for Ryan Tannehill and with this recent setback of his, the Dolphins could get him cheap. He has 246 catches, 3,781 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in his career. Floyd is going to have to prove he can produce and he would be able to show it in an offense that is looking like they will be near the top.

Brandon Flowers – cornerback

As a cornerback at 31 years old, this may not be the best route for the Dolphins, but in some cases age is just a number. Flowers definitely has the experience in the secondary. In his career, he has 487 tackles, four forced fumbles and 21 interceptions.

Not a lot of people may agree with this choice, but the Dolphins can still improve their secondary and picking up Flowers would most likely not cost them much. He brings experience and leadership to a team and the Dolphins can take advantage of it by bringing him with a cheap contract. A deal with Flowers would be a low risk/high reward for the Dolphins, so why not go after him?

LeGarrette Blount – running back

The fact that a running back is mentioned is crazy, but is it? The Dolphins have their franchise back in Jay Ajayi but bringing in a back like LeGarrette Blount from their division rival New England Patriots would make Miami’s offense more scary than it already is. While it may not happen due to the fact the New York Giants are the projected destination for Blount, never say never.

Blount is coming off of his best season in his career with 1,161 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. At age 30, he probably won’t have another season like last but if he can do half of what he did last season, having him and Jay Ajayi running the rock is not something you want to go up against. Two backs in the same backfield that have speed and the strength to run over defenders is frightening.

