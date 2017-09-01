Looking beyond the mullet, Mike Gundy may have a title contender at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – A few minutes before 11 p.m. CT on Thursday night, Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery exited the locker room at Boone Pickens Stadium and headed out into the humid Oklahoma night. He averted his head as he snaked through the crowds of families outside, his brisk pace indicative of a desire to move on from what he’d just witnessed. Montgomery kept eye contact with the ground, wearing the look of a coach attempting to digest a 59-24 loss to No. 10 Oklahoma State.

Over the hum of the idling team buses, Montgomery stopped for a minute to appraise and praise the prospects of this particular Cowboys team. And he didn’t hold back: “I’ve played them a bunch and they’ve had some talented groups,” Montgomery told Yahoo Sports. “This group overall talent wise is the best I’ve seen [at Oklahoma State]. They’ve got a lot of balance in their receivers and an NFL quarterback.”

With that comment, the Summer of Mike Gundy officially – and mercifully – shifted to the Autumn of the Underrated Cowboys. The relentless mullet worship, 10-year commemorations of his peak meathead moment and the fawning 50th birthday profiles can thankfully be archived. Brush aside the mane, scatter the rattlesnakes and pause your throwback YouTube rant. Then take a breath and begin to ponder the possibility that this night percolated with. Oklahoma State delivered a command performance against a solid team expected to contend for a title in the competitive American Athletic Conference. (Remember what happened to Oklahoma last season when it opened up at Houston as a double-digit favorite? Exactly.)

View photos Mike Gundy’s Cowboys look like title contenders this season, as evidenced by their 59-24 thrashing of Tulsa on Thursday. (AP) More

The Cowboys looked every bit like a team that should have been picked to win the Big 12 and should be considered a contender for the College Football Playoff. Montgomery served as a Baylor assistant from 2008 to 2014, meaning he’s witnessed some high-end Oklahoma State teams. (Including the 2011 crew that was a bad Friday in Ames from playing for the national title). Montgomery isn’t prone to hyperbole, and his assessment should be a warning that the Cowboys need to be taken seriously in the highest echelons of the sport.

Opening weeks are filled with cautionary tales of reading too much into one victory. But there’s plenty to be gleaned from Oklahoma State’s victory without veering into overstatement. The Cowboys have the best quarterback (Mason Rudolph), most talented receiver (James Washington) and most dynamic tailback (Justice Hill) in the Big 12. The diversity of the Cowboys offense and the depth of talent may best be summed up by one of Gundy’s postgame laments when asked about LSU transfer Tyron Johnson’s only offensive touch, a 44-yard touchdown catch. “Golly,” he said, stretching the word to three syllables before unintentionally summing up OSU’s embarrassment of riches: “We’re going to have a lot of good players who don’t get to touch the ball a lot.”

Here’s one bold prediction from the night: It would be a surprise if Rudolph doesn’t end up in New York at the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist. He finished the night 20-of-24 in passing for 303 yards and three touchdowns, a maestro performance that portends a high-end season. There’s enough diverse talent around him, in an offense with a strong pedigree of production, that it’s hard to imagine him not putting up comic book numbers. (Last season, he threw for more than 4,000 yards, 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions). Washington raised the eyebrows of the NFL scouts in attendance with the body control he flashed hauling in touchdown lobs of 40 and 77 yards. And Hill popped with his speed and cutting ability, riding giant holes from a veteran offensive line to finish with 132 yards on 15 carries. Overall on the night, Oklahoma State averaged 10.2 yard per play against an experienced Tulsa defense. “By no means,” said Cowboys offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, “did we play a perfect game.”

