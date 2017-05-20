Lonzo Ball gets advice from NBA star on how to keep dad in check

UCLA star Lonzo Ball has made national headlines, not just because of his stellar play on the basketball court but also because of his outspoken father and business representative, LaVar Ball.

LaVar —whose “stage mom” antics have drawn massive media attention and harsh criticism— is in the conversation as being a possible detriment to his son’s future professional career.

NBA veteran Mike Conley Jr. knows a thing or two about the father-son dynamic as it relates to the business of the NBA. Mike Conley Sr., an Olympic gold and silver medalist in the triple jump, became a licensed agent just in time to oversee the junior Conley’s career when he left Ohio State after his freshman year to turn pro.

Like Conley Jr. (selected fourth overall in the 2007 NBA Draft), Ball is projected to be selected as a top pick in this year’s NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers have the top three picks, respectively.

Recently stopping by the Yahoo studio, Conley Jr. discussed the father/agent relationship with his own dad as well as advice for Ball.