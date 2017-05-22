Longtime Truck Series team Red Horse Racing halting operations

One of the most recognizable teams in the Truck Series is suspending operations.

Red Horse Racing, which has been fielding trucks for Timothy Peters and Brett Moffitt in 2017, has no more races planned for the season unless it can finagle some sponsorship money.

“I tried as long as I could but I can’t keep funding it out of my own pocket,” Red Horse owner Tom DeLoach told Motorsport.com. “We’ve tried as best as we could but I’ve finally decided I may be building a bridge to nowhere.”

The team hasn’t had consistent sponsorship on its trucks for quite some time. Peters, who has finished in the top 10 of the points standings in each of the past eight seasons, has run just seven races since the beginning of the 2014 season with a sponsor listed on his truck.

While his last win came in the fall of 2015 at Phoenix, Peters made the final round of the Truck Series playoffs in 2016 and finished the season in fourth. Through five races in 2017, Peters is sixth in the standings while Moffitt is 10th. Moffit ran six races for the team in 2016 and won at Michigan.

In 532 races since the beginning of 2005, Red Horse Racing has 16 wins.

The team’s downfall is a frightening sign for the Truck Series. It’s clearly not good that one of the series’ longest-tenured teams was running a vast majority of its races without sponsors. And it’s also evidence that it’s nearly impossible to run competitively without sponsorship while also making some money.

Losing Red Horse would also take away two quality trucks from a series that’s in dire need of competitive teams. Just 17 drivers have attempted all five races in 2017 and just six drivers are within 100 points of points leader Johnny Sauter.

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

