Long snapper Zak DeOssie re-signs with New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Long snapper Zak DeOssie will be back with the New York Giants for an 11th season.

The Giants announced Friday that the team's second longest-tenured player has signed a new contract.

The 33-year-old DeOssie, who could have become a free agent, and quarterback Eli Manning are the only active Giants who played with the teams that won Super Bowls after the 2007 and '11 season. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, linebacker Mark Herzlich and tackle Will Beatty were members of the 2011 team along with DeOssie and Manning.

A fourth-round draft choice out of Brown, DeOssie has played in 156 of 160 regular-season games and all 10 of the team's postseason games. He missed the final four games of the 2015 season after wrist surgery.