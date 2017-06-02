Long Shot: Alexander Figures to Contend for Raiders RT Job

Offensive Tackle Vadal Alexander, a 7th round pick in 2016, could turn into one of the biggest steals of the draft for the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders offensive line has been one of the best in the NFL the past two seasons. It improved greatly last year with the addition of Guard Kelechi Osemele, a mauler that absolutely pushed the Raiders line into a tier with the big boys of the Dallas Cowboys.

The weak link on that line is obvious though. The Right Tackle position for the Raiders has been somewhat of a revolving door for the past few seasons. Menelik Watson could not stay healthy enough to win the job. Austin Howard came over from the New York Jets in 2014 and has been a decent option, but lately he has struggled staying healthy as well and might not be on the team much longer. This year RT projects to be one of the only flaws on an otherwise top 5 offense. So how do the Raiders solve this problem?

Cue Vadal Alexander. He has extensive playing experience in college at a top SEC school in LSU; he started 25 games at LG and 21 at RT. Alexander was also voted 1st Team All SEC in 2015. So how did he fall to the 7th round? Initially, many regarded him as a 2nd-3rd round pick, but he tested poorly at the combine and that seriously damaged his draft stock. The Raiders saw tremendous value when he was still on the board in the 7th round and snatched him up. In an article by Paul Gutierrez on ESPN.com, McKenzie comments on Alexander being there in the 7th, “Yeah, because big guys, they usually get taken,” McKenzie said. “We felt really good about that and we like big people.”

What He has Going for Him

The Raiders love big offensive linemen. According to sbnation.com they were the biggest offensive line on average in 2016 at 6’4” and 327.2 pounds. Alexander certainly fits that bill as he is listed at 6’5” and 326 lbs on the team website, Raiders.com. The big school experience in college should certainly help, plus he has versatility to play guard, tackle and swing tackle/tight end-all of which he did for the Raiders in 2016. He started 5 games for the Raiders in 2016, with mixed results, but that is no doubt good for his learning and development. Like the old adage, the game should slow down after the first year. He looked solid in games against Tennessee and Baltimore early in the year at right tackle.

In his first NFL start against Baltimore, he played the entire game at Right Tackle. He did struggle with three holding penalties, but he held up very well against the likes of former Pro Bowl players in Elvis Dumervil and Terrell Suggs. He gave up zero sacks, and on the game winning drive the Ravens lined up both Dumervil and Suggs over him on separate occasions and he committed no penalties and kept Carr clean to help win the game.

The penalties he did have are easily fixable with better technique. In addition, Mike Tice will drill them out of him. Surprisingly he looked better in pass blocking than run blocking; that is encouraging because rookie offensive linemen usually struggle mightily in pass blocking.

One big thing he has going for him is the level of competition. The battle for Right tackle will most likely be between Alexander, former UDFA Denver Kirkland, and veteran OT Marshall Newhouse. Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted recently that Newhouse has the “leg up at RT.” That could all change when camp starts. Newhouse has experience on Alexander but there’s a reason he’s on his 4th NFL team. Going up against the likes of Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin every day can only help to prepare him. The second year tackle will face the gauntlet of AFC West pass rushers he’ll see next season.

What He has to Work On

He has to clean up the penalties; pre-snap penalties especially are a big no-no with Head Coach Jack Del Rio. His technique can improve in both run and pass blocking. Yet, he definitely needs to improve his short area quickness. His speed and lack of quickness is a big reason why he fell in the draft. Tice can help him in those regards; it also helps to have veteran offensive linemen like Donald Penn and Osemele to help the youngster out.

With all that said, it’s obvious that Alexander has a lot of work to do to get there. Unless something drastic happens in camp, don’t be surprised when you see Alexander on the right side against the Titans.

