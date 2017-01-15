Lockdown wins by 2 1/2 lengths in Aqueduct's Busanda Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) -- Lockdown won her stakes debut Sunday, beating Libby's Tail by 2+ lengths in the $100,000 Busanda for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct.

Libby's Tail, the 3-5 favorite, set the pace with Lockdown right behind before taking charge and turning for home.

Kendrick Carmouche rode for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott as Lockdown got her second win in three starts.

''She has such a long stride, you just have to time her run and she'll take you home from there,'' Carmouche said.

The time was 1:44.75 for the one mile, 70 yards.

Lockdown, the 2-1 second choice, paid $6.60, $2.50 and $2.10. Libby's Tail returned $2.30 and $2.10 and No Sweat paid $3.20 to show.