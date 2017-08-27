Liverpool overwhelms listless Arsenal, who sinks to new levels of ineptitude

There are a few words or phrases to describe just how hapless Arsenal was at Anfield on Sunday. Calamitous is certainly one. Listless and clueless are two others. “Wenger Out” might be the most prevalent. None of them quite do the performance justice.

Liverpool, to be clear, was superb. It smashed the Gunners 4-0 with a performance that deserves every bit as much praise as Arsenal’s deserves criticism. The Reds were overbearing, intelligent and entertaining. But it was difficult to ignore just how miserable the visitors were.

The misery has become part of the Arsene Wenger cycle. Stage one is underachievement. Stage two is the absolute disaster – for example, Sunday. Stage three is the calls for Wenger’s ousting. Stage four is the miraculous turnaround that saves his job.

Stage four occurred last spring. Wenger switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation that saved Arsenal’s season. But despite underlying metrics that cast doubt on the effectiveness of the 3-4-2-1, despite the small sample size, and despite the three-month offseason that gave opponents endless opportunity to dissect Wenger’s new system, the under-fire boss stuck to it. He did little to improve the squad. And guess what? We’re back to stage one.

View photos (Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine) More

And now stage two. Sunday was pitiful. Mesut Ozil was lifeless. Alexis Sanchez was understandably off the pace in his first start since the Confederations Cup. Both are on the last years of their contracts, and the 4-0 defeat surely gave them, and Arsenal, food for thought. The transfer window closes in five days.

But those two were far from the bulk of the grand problem. Liverpool ran circles around an out-of-place Aaron Ramsey and an overwhelmed Granit Xhaka. There was no togetherness in Arsenal’s 11. There was no clear plan. Liverpool was rampant, and the Gunners offered little resistance.

Blame for the first goal fell primarily on the shoulders of Xhaka. He picked up the ball from Petr Cech in his own half, and played a chipped pass out to Hector Bellerin near the touchline. It was weak. It was high-risk, low-reward. It was flat-out stupid.

It was picked off by Joe Gomez, whose eventual in-swinging cross found Roberto Firmino gliding in between Arsenal defenders:

As the NBC broadcast pointed out at halftime, the detached nature of the Arsenal team was laughable. Aaron Ramsey, the other “central midfielder,” was having a discussion with somebody on the bench while Xhaka tried to play the ball forward. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had his back turned too. Nobody was on the same page.

View photos (via NBC Sports Network) More

Wenger had clearly instructed Ozil to drop deep into Ramsey’s place at times to initiate attacking moves. That could be why Ramsey was pushed up so high on the right. It wasn’t the only time he found himself in that position during the first half. But a fluid attacking structure demands some control over the game. At the very least, it requires a central midfielder to not attempt a foolish pass in his own defensive third when half of his teammates aren’t even ready to build from the back. Or maybe Cech was at fault for the quick re-start. Either way, the complete lack of understanding within the team led to disaster.

Ramsey was pulled off at halftime – Wenger’s attempt to reshuffle a midfield that could hardly have been worse – but not before his lack of presence in the middle cost Arsenal a second goal. Gomez cut out an Ozil pass on the left side of the penalty area. He played inside to Georginio Winjaldum, who easily spun away from Xhaka’s poor effort to close him down.

Read More