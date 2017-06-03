Lively, Herrera lead Phillies past Giants 5-3

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford cannot reach a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Cesar Hernandez during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Ben Lively pitched seven strong innings in his major league debut, Odubel Herrera drove in three runs in Philadelphia's four-run seventh and the Phillies held on for a 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Tommy Joseph homered for the Phillies, who snapped a five-game losing streak while winning for just the seventh time in their last 33 games. Philadelphia avoided losing its 11th straight series, which hasn't happened since the 1941 club did it.

The Phillies will go for their first series win since April 27 in the three-game finale on Sunday.

Lively (1-0) became the first Phillies starter to earn a victory since Jeremy Hellickson on April 27 by allowing one run and four hits with three walks and no strikeouts. A former fourth-round draft pick of Cincinnati in 2013, the 25-year-old earned the promotion after going 6-1 with a 2.40 ERA in nine Triple-A starts this season.