Little scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-3

St. Louis Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk (22) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Ondrej Pavelec (31) as Jacob Trouba (8) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Bryan Little scored twice on the power play, Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period and the Winnipeg Jets handed the St. Louis Blues their third straight loss with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

Pavelec, starting his second game this season after being called up from the minors Tuesday, broke his own Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period with 25 in the second. He had a 24-save period on Oct. 31, 2009, against Ottawa.

The shots were also a dubious mark, tying the franchise record for most shots allowed in a period.

Pavelec made 34 saves for the game.

Blues goalie Pheonix Copley, a native of North Pole, Alaska, made his first NHL start and had 24 saves. He played in one game last season.

St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock left starting netminder Jake Allen at home so he could ''reset'' after being pulled twice in last Thursday's 7-3 loss to Washington.

Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Dustin Byfuglien, Mathieu Perreault and Jacob Trouba each added a pair of assists. Scheifele and Ehlers also had one helper apiece.

Kevin Shattenkirk scored twice for the Blues and Paul Stastny had a goal and assist. Jaden Schwartz added a pair of assists.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period, but Winnipeg held a 2-1 lead after the second.

The Blues powered up in the middle period, but Pavelec made a number of key saves that got the crowd cheering. Copley also impressed, especially when he denied Perreault during a 3-on-1.

St. Louis flipped the shot advantage to 29-19 after the second.

The Jets fired in three straight goals by 11:05 of the third. St. Louis made it 5-3 on Stastny's goal and Shattenkirk's second of the game at 13:23.

NOTES: Jets forward Drew Stafford left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury. ... Winnipeg has won its first two games of a four-game homestand.

Blues: Play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Anaheim on Monday night.