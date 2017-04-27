List of NFL draft No. 1 picks

The NFL draft is upon us, which means we can re-visit what selections were made by teams over the years.
Bubba Smith was the first player selected in the draft that followed the NFL and American Football League merger of 1966. Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is the most recent top pick.
Earl Campbell (1978); Billy Sims (1980); George Rogers (1981); Sam Bradford (2010) and Cam Newton (2011) are the only draft picks that went on to win Rookie of the Year.
Below is a list of every former No. 1 overall draft pick:
Each pick is listed with the respective player, position, university and NFL team.
1967 - Bubba Smith, defensive tackle, Michigan State, Baltimore
1968 - Ron Yary, tackle, USC, Minnesota
1969 - O.J. Simpson, running back, USC, Buffalo
1970 - Terry Bradshaw, quarterback, Louisiana Tech, Pittsburgh
1971 - Jim Plunkett, quarterback, Stanford, New England
1972 - Walt Patulski, defensive end, Notre Dame, Buffalo
1973 - John Matuszak, defensive end, Tampa, Houston
1974 - Ed Jones, defensive end, Tennessee State, Dallas
1975 - Steve Bartkowski, quarterback, California, Atlanta
1976 - Lee Roy Selmon, defensive end, Oklahoma, Tampa Bay
1977 - Ricky Bell, running back, USC, Tampa Bay
1978 - Earl Campbell, running back, Texas, Houston
1979 - Tom Cousineau, linebacker, Ohio State, Buffalo (did not sign)
1980 - Billy Sims, running back, Oklahoma, Detroit
1981 - George Rogers, running back, S.Carolina, New Orleans
1982 - Kenneth Sims, defensive tackle, Texas, New England
1983 - John Elway, quarterback, Stanford, Baltimore (traded to Denver)
1984 - Irving Fryar, wide receiver, Nebraska, New England
1985 - Bruce Smith, defensive end, Virginia Tech, Buffalo
1986 - Bo Jackson, running back, Auburn, Tampa Bay (did not sign)
1987 - Vinny Testaverde, quarterback, Miami, Tampa Bay
1988 - Aundray Bruce, linebacker, Auburn, Atlanta
1989 - Troy Aikman, quarterback, UCLA, Dallas
1990 - Jeff George, quarterback, Illinois, Indianapolis
1991 - Russell Maryland, defensive tackle, Miami, Dallas
1992 - Steve Emtman, defensive tackle, Washington, Indianapolis
1993 - Drew Bledsoe, quarterback, Washington State, New England
1994 - Dan Wilkinson, defensive tackle, Ohio State, Cincinnati
1995 - Ki-Jana Carter, running back, Penn State, Cincinnati
1996 - Keyshawn Johnson, wide receiver, USC, NY Jets
1997 - Orlando Pace, offensive tackle, Ohio State, St. Louis
1998 - Peyton Manning, quarterback, Tennessee, Indianapolis
1999 - Tim Couch, quarterback, Kentucky, Cleveland
2000 - Courtney Brown, defensive end, Penn State, Cleveland
2001 - Michael Vick, quarterback, Virginia Tech, Atlanta
2002 - David Carr, quarterback, Fresno State, Houston
2003 - Carson Palmer, quarterback, USC, Cincinnati
2004 - Eli Manning, quarterback, Mississippi, San Diego (traded to NY Giants)
2005 - Alex Smith, quarterback, Utah, San Francisco
2006 - Mario Williams, defensive end, N.C. State, Houston
2007 - JaMarcus Russell, quarterback, LSU, Oakland
2008 - Jake Long, offensive tackle, Michigan, Miami
2009 - Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Georgia, Detroit
2010 - Sam Bradford, quarterback, Oklahoma, St. Louis
2011 - Cam Newton, quarterback, Auburn, Carolina
2012 - Andrew Luck, quarterback, Stanford, Indianapolis
2013 - Eric Fisher, offensive tackle, Central Michigan, Kansas
2014 - Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, South Carolina, Houston
2015 - Jameis Winston, quarterback, Florida State, Tampa Bay
2016 - Jared Goff, quarterback, Cal, Los Angeles
