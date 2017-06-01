A list of approximately every terrible thing to happen to the Mets since Wilmer Flores cried

On July 31, 2015, we published the Mets Misery Index, inspired by Wilmer Flores weeping on the field. The Flores incident, which came one day after Jenrry Mejia’s second positive steroid test, looked like rock bottom for the Mets. How naive.

The Mets, it turns out, are still plumbing the depths of misery, seeking to find out how low they can go. Just look at every godawful thing that’s happened to them since that fateful July day.

Sept. 2015 — Matt Harvey’s innings limit drama

Harvey’s agent, Scott Boras, said his client was advised by Dr. James Andrews to adhere to a strict limit of 180 innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, sparking speculation Harvey could be shut down for the postseason like Stephen Strasburg in 2012. Harvey let the controversy hang in the air for a couple of days before releasing a statement, not through the team but on The Players’ Tribune, saying “I will pitch in the playoffs.”

The innings limit, though, was reportedly never suggested by Dr. Andrews.

Oct. 4, 2015 — Mets lose the World Series

Perhaps the last good thing to happen to the Mets was making the World Series. They lost, though, to the Royals in five games.

Feb. 12, 2016 — Jenrry Mejia banned for life

Mejia’s first positive steroid test was a surprise, the second was a shock. The third was a tragicomedy of the Mets-iest fashion. Three positive tests for the same substance in less than a year? That’s almost impressive. If Vegas was taking bets on who would be the first player suspended for life under MLB’s PED policy, the smart money would have been on a Mets player.

March 29, 2016 — Matt Harvey’s bladder infection

General manager Sandy Alderson freaked Mets fans out when he announced Harvey may not make his Opening Day start due to an unspecified injury. This being the Mets, people assumed the worst. Harvey cleared things up, though, explaining that he had come down with a bladder infection that led to blood clots because he wasn’t peeing enough. The New York tabloids, as you can imagine, had a good time with that.

May 25, 2016 — David Wright calls out Matt Harvey’s treatment of the media

After a rough start against the Nationals, Matt Harvey skipped out talking with the media. Reporters didn’t like it, and neither did David Wright. Wright said as much to the media, saying he hopes Harvey doesn’t “make the same mistake again.”

June 16, 2016 — David Wright has neck surgery

May 27, 2016, may very well have been the last game of David Wright’s career. He landed on the DL on June 3 with a herniated disc in his neck and had surgery two weeks later. He hasn’t played since.

Sept. 8, 2016 — Mets sign Tim Tebow

​Woof.

Oct. 5, 2016 — Mets blow the Wild Card Game

Noah Syndergaard was masterful in seven innings against the Giants and Addison Reed pitched a scoreless eighth but then the previously spotless Jeurys Familia allowed a three-run homer in the ninth to some guy named Conor Gillaspie.

April 28, 2017 — Noah Syndergaard plays doctor

After skipping a start due to bicep tendonitis, Noah Syndergaard refused to go for an MRI. He tore a lat muscle in his next start and is out indefinitely.

May 6, 2017 — Kevin Plawecki’s sex toy

Actually, this one was just really funny.

May 7, 2017 — Matt Harvey suspended

Am I crazy or do most of these involve Matt Harvey? Harvey was suspended three days without pay after failing to show up to the ballpark the day before he was supposed to pitch. He said he wasn’t feeling well and thought it would best if he stayed home to rest. The Mets weren’t buying it, though, and sent their security staff to check on the pitcher at home. He answered the door in his pajamas.

May 11, 2017 — Jeurys Familia’s bad season gets worse

Familia’s 2017 season began with a 15-game domestic violence suspension. He pitched in 11 games before being diagnosed with an arterial clot that’ll keep him out for three or four months. Even worse, he pitched in a game after telling the team that he had numbness in his ring finger.

May 31, 2017 — Mr. Met flips the bird

The Mets’ most iconic figure telling a fan to screw is pretty good metaphor for this franchise.