Lions revoke season tickets of man who used racial slur to describe African-American fans

A Detroit Lions fan who posted a racist Snapchat during Sunday’s season opener has had his season tickets revoked, the team announced on Thursday.

The fan took to the social media site after taking a picture of an African-American man and woman sitting during the national anthem with the caption, “ignorant [racial slur].”

(The man couldn’t be too committed to the anthem himself if he was taking photographs while it was playing, but we digress.)

Lions players celebrate a touchdown during their Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals. (AP) More

Initially, the fan, identified as Detroit-area business owner David Doptis (he also posted the Snapchat photo to Facebook, though it has since been deleted), denied posting the picture, but then appeared to change his story in a Facebook post.

The Lions released a statement earlier this week that did not mention the slur on Snapchat, but the team stressed that “all fans are respectful and considerate to each other regardless of their personal beliefs or differences.”

The team code of conduct for fans states that tickets can be revoked for behavior including inappropriate behavior toward others, such as using foul or abusive language or obscene gestures.

Via the Detroit Free Press, Lions coach Jim Caldwell said revocation of tickets was the right move.

“We do have a fan behavior code of standards and I think without question that our organization followed up, found out who the individual was and obviously he no longer has season tickets in our stadium,” Caldwell said. “So I think it was handled appropriately and I think those things happen sometime.”

The woman in the photograph, also a season-ticket holder, told Detroit affiliate Fox 29 that she had no idea her picture was being taken. She has been sitting during the anthem in protest of the third stanza of the song, which condones killing self-emancipated slaves.

Lions safety Glover Quin told the Free Press he hadn’t seen the Snapchat post but heard about it, and there’s no place for any kind of racism.

“People should be able to do what they want to do,” Quin said. “If they want to stand up, sit down, people have their choice, their freedom. But no type of racism, in my opinion, should be tolerated.”