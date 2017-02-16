Lions to invest $100 million in improvements to Ford Field

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have begun a $100 million renovation to spruce up Ford Field, a project that's scheduled to be completed before next season starts.

Team president Rod Wood says the improvements will make the facility ready to host another Super Bowl. Pittsburgh beat Seattle to win a Super Bowl at Ford Field in February 2006.

Wood says the 15-year-old stadium was due for a significant upgrade.

The highlight of the changes may be 152-foot wide videoboards above each end zone that will rank among the ten largest in the NFL after the original ones were among the league's smallest last season. The Lions are also renovating 210,000 square feet of space throughout the facility, including its suites and club seats .

