New lines for the Penguins, again

New lines didn’t work for the Penguins last night in Pittsburgh.

So today at practice, the Penguins had … new lines.

Per NHL.com’s Wes Crosby, Bryan Rust has been bumped up to the top line to skate with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. On the second line, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel were back together, along with Chris Kunitz. The third line had Conor Sheary, Nick Bonino, and Patric Hornqvist, and the fourth Carl Hagelin, Matt Cullen, and Carter Rowney.

The Pens were dominated by the Washington Capitals in Game 6, a 5-2 decision that forced Game 7 tomorrow in D.C.

It remains to be seen if the new forward combinations will have any effect. Pittsburgh’s biggest issue is probably its defense, which has missed Kris Letang for the entire postseason then lost Trevor Daley in Game 5 against the Caps.

Daley did not practice today.

