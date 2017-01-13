Lindsey Vonn opens up about horrifying injury

Lindsey Vonn of USA at a press conference during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women’s Downhill Training on Jan. 12, 2017 in Altenmarkt/Zauchensee, Austria. (Getty Images) More

Eight weeks after suffering a gruesome arm injury in a training crash, Lindsey Vonn will return to competitive skiing this weekend.

It’s a pretty remarkable comeback considering the new details Vonn shared about her horrifying injury in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.





Along with severely fracturing the humerus bone of her right arm, the Olympic gold medalist lost function in her hand due to nerve damage. Although she has regained some function in her hand, Vonn said she still struggles with basic things like putting on a glove and doing her hair.

Vonn, 32, has spent a great deal of time on the road to recovery in recent years, as this was the fourth time in the last five winters she has suffered a serious injury.

Last February, Vonn’s season ended early after she suffered three fractures in her left knee following a crash in a World Cup race. It was the second major injury for Vonn that season, as four months earlier she broke her ankle while training in New Zealand.

Vonn, who won downhill gold at Vancouver 2010, was forced to miss the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi due to ongoing injuries stemming from a devastating crash in February 2013 that resulted in a torn ACL and MCL in her right knee and a fracture of the lateral tibial plateau.

Given Vonn’s extensive injury history, calling her latest setback the most challenging of her career is a scary proposition and makes her speedy recovery all the more impressive.