Let’s go over a few Titans things

The Titans didn’t draft a defensive lineman. Yes, they did. Josh Carraway was a defensive end in college and listed as such on every single draft item imaginable. By selecting Carraway in the draft, Jon Robinson didn’t change the position he played at TCU. Robinson (and coach Mike Mularkey) can only change his future position-outside linebacker. This is also not “splitting hairs” either. Has anyone referred to Corey Davis as a kicker the Titans selected? Adoree Jackson as a quarterback the Titans selected? No. They are referred to as the position they played in college. As such, this is not the first time in many years that the Titans didn’t select a defensive lineman.

Yes, Bennett Okatcha retired.

The Titans caravan seems to be having a great time interacting with fans. There are lots of pictures on facebook, instagram, and Jim Wyatt’s twitter.

Derrick Henry returned to the Titans facility and was in great shape. The team has no negative concern over him attending classes. Running backs coach Sylvester Croom seems quite pleased with Henry.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Green Bay Packers cut running back, Christine Michael

What’s Trending: Why Bears’ fans need to relax about taking Trubisky in the draft

2017 NFL Draft: Taking a look at the 10 biggest stories of last week’s NFL Draft

NFL news of today is extremely significant for the Titans….and everyone else.

The Titans fired Blake Beddingfield. He was their director of college scouting and has been with the team for 18 years. This was THE man Robinson relied upon. He was to evaluate college players and manage the scouts underneath him then feed the info to Robinson. The Titans also fired area scout Tim Ruskell. The people I spoke with told me he was fired during the draft. Ruskell is a longtime NFL scout that has worked for several teams. In the scouting world where few are known, he is somewhat of a name. He was once the GM of the Seahawks and assistant general manager of the Falcons.

The Titans also fired area scout Tim Ruskell. The people I spoke with told me he was fired during the draft. Ruskell is a longtime NFL scout that has worked for several teams. In the scouting world where few are known, he is somewhat of a name. He was once the GM of the Seahawks and assistant general manager of the Falcons.

The discussion I have had recently, I am “not buying.” The sentiment presented is that JRob is happy with the draft and happy with the work of his personnel department. I don’t have the sources and”pull” of the big name reporters to dig further here. As a blogger, I have the most minimal “pull” of anyone. As such, I’m sorry to say it, but I won’t be able to get past this wall and find out what happened.

Robinson was on 1045 with PK, but I didn’t hear any of this mentioned. Why not PK?

I love PK and his work has always been so informative. I was sad to learn he is leaving ESPN last week. He’s gone, Wyatt’s gone(as a reporter), and Glennon’s gone. Our informers are falling by the wayside here. Terry McCormick will surely be the goto guy soon enough. It seems PK will still continue on 1045 and I assume he’ll still be talking Titans, attending pressers etc. I am extremely hopeful that he continues to be a wonderful source of information for us all. I’d rather not speak for him. Please hit him up on twitter or persicope and ask him yourself.

NO ONE is digging into this scouting issue and that concerns me. As a fan, I’d like to know more- it’s as simple as that.

If “bad draft” is not Robinson’s gripe, then it could be that he is simply displeased with the overall result or that he wants “his guy” in the scouting department. Maybe “his guy” was recently dismissed also and is now available.

NFL teams have “made changes” to dozens of scouts and several high-level personnel people have been fired, released, and/or dismissed.

I see this as a domino effect. I don’t know where it began, but NFL teams are trying to scoop up better personnel guys that are suddenly available. To do so, they must release their own. That carries on and…. domino effect.

The results of this will be a different personnel department. Will the Titans be better? Worse?

And now we come full circle as I point out that most of us never know who the scouts or personnel people are. Does it really matter? Robinson, usually, is the only face that matters. I’ve yet to read “(name of scout) should have never… ” in a newspaper. JRob can and will build his staff how he wants and we should just be confident that it’s a good staff. We should, but that doesn’t make this insignificant either.

Read More