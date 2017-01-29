Leo Santa Cruz squeaks past Carl Frampton in thrilling rematch

LAS VEGAS – Leo Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton would probably fight to a majority decision if they faced each other 50 more times. They’re skilled, talented and courageous and just about dead even as fighters can get.

Santa Cruz pulled out a majority decision in their rematch on Saturday at the MGM Grand in a frenetic bout in front of a loud and electric crowd of 10,085 to claim the WBA featherweight title.

In July, Frampton took a majority decision in New York in a bout that many called the Fight of the Year.

This one may not win Fight of the Year, but it will be up there and thrilled the boisterous crowd that stood for at least half the fight to cheer their heroes on.

“It was a spectacular fight and just what we expected,” promoter Richard Schaefer said. “It was one of those tough, close fights and both guys really wanted it. Leo used his skills more this time than the first and he didn’t brawl as much and used the jab.

“Eventually, he couldn’t help himself and that Mexican warrior came out of him and he started to brawl.”

Judge Burt Clements had it 114-114, but Dave Moretti and Glenn Feldman each had it 115-113 for Santa Cruz. Yahoo Sports also had it 115-113 for Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz had to win the last four rounds of Clements’ scorecard just to get the draw. He won three of the final four rounds on the cards of Moretti and Feldman to win it.

When fighters are so evenly matched, it’s the little things that make a difference and the presence of Santa Cruz’ father, Jose, in his corner could have been what pushed it in his direction.

View photos Carl Frampton (R) landed only 105 of 405 attempts on Saturday night. (AP) More

Jose Santa Cruz was battling myeloma, a form of cancer in the blood, when they fought in July. He didn’t train his son and though he worked the corner, he didn’t have a lot of energy and it threw his son off.

But with his father in his usual spot, Santa Cruz delivered a brilliant performance in a tense, gritty and back-and-forth battle.

“We got the belt back,” said Santa Cruz, now 33-1-1. “I consciously threw less punches than I normally do. I had to fight smart and I did what I had to do. It definitely felt different with my dad fully in the corner and fully in the gym. I knew if I listened to him and did what we practiced, I would win.”

Santa Cruz was jabbing beautifully early and controlling the distance by staying upright, circling and pivoting off the ropes. In the first two rounds, he out-jabbed Frampton 22-6.

But Santa Cruz jabbed less as the fight went on and Frampton rallied. With the Irish fans singing and cheering wildly for him, Frampton tried to push the action. He simply did not throw enough. Santa Cruz landed 149 of 467 while Frampton connected on 105 of 405.

It was a fight that he could have won and didn’t, and that’s going to sting, even though Santa Cruz and Schaefer both said they were amenable to a rematch.

Frampton (23-1) lost his belt and his undefeated record but not being as busy as he was when they met July 30 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“The brawler was out-boxing the boxer [and that was] my fault,” Frampton. “I’m sorry. We will have to do it again. We have to do it again.

“He was very clever and he used his reach. I think he deserved it. I’m being honest. I think he deserved it. But it was a very good fight. I think I can perform slightly better. No excuses.”

It’s a safe assumption that there will be a third fight, which has to please the boxing community. Santa Cruz said, “I’m a man of my word and I’d be happy to make the third fight.”

Schaefer felt the same way – who didn’t, honestly? – though the veteran promoter wasn’t certain whether it would be an immediate rematch or after each fighter first fights someone else.

There is little doubt that there is a healthy appetite to see them do it again.

“This is the kind of fight [that] elevates the sport,” Schaefer said. “They’re made for each other and they both want it again. How do I say no? Whether it’s an immediate rematch or not, I don’t know, but we’ll make it happen again.”

Read More