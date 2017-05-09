LeGarrette Blount named 80th best player in NFL, remains unsigned

LeGarrette Blount had a storybook 2016 season.

Blount turned 30 years old last December, and celebrated with a career year. He had a career-best 1,161 rushing yards, led the NFL with 18 touchdowns and played a big role in the New England Patriots winning a Super Bowl.

It’s understandable why his big season got him a spot on the NFL Network’s annual “NFL Top 100” show, ranking the best players in the league. Blount was No. 80. And then with the #NotDoneYet hashtag, he reminded us that he’s still waiting for a job in 2017.

I'm truly blessed and thankful to the most high for allowing me to play the game I love!! ???????????????? #NotDoneYet pic.twitter.com/LnVwyNWkdi — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) May 9, 2017





Putting aside that the “NFL Top 100” is a flawed list – clearly NFL general managers don’t think Blount is anywhere near one of the 80 best players in the NFL – it is strange for someone to have such a great season and then be unsigned months later. Blount probably will sign somewhere, but it’s not like teams are blowing up his phone and Blount is picking through all the great offers.

Blount is an unusual case. He’s a one-dimensional back whose game would have fit better in the 1970s than today’s pass-happy NFL. The Patriots are masterful in finding players who specialize and putting them in positions to succeed. Most teams aren’t as adept at signing a player like Blount and getting the most out of him. And after such a productive season, Blount isn’t going to play for a minimum salary. The Patriots moved on, deciding they’d rather sign Mike Gillislee away from the Buffalo Bills than re-sign Blount, who showed up as the league’s 80th best player on the NFL Network’s list. There’s also the issue of Blount turning 31 this year. So Blount, despite gaudy numbers, still waits.

Blount should be proud to be named one of the NFL’s best players. We’ll see which team gives him a shot to make the 2017 list.

