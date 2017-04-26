What legal action could Dalvin Cook take against the man trying to sabotage him?

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook is one of the more puzzling players to project in the upcoming NFL draft. While Cook is a consensus first round talent-some have gone so far as to compare him to a young Marshall Faulk-serious concerns about Cook’s character could drop him into the second round. Those concerns are fueled in part by Cook’s legal troubles, which include facing trial for allegedly punching a woman in the face outside a Miami bar in 2015 (a jury acquitted Cook) and being cited for mistreating animals in ’14.

While Cook’s encounters with the law are his own doing, Cook also appears to be the victim of a so-called “saboteur,” a person who has intentionally spread false rumors about Cook to members of the football community. These rumors could cause Cook to fall in the draft and lose millions of dollars as a result.

On Tuesday, MMQB’s Robert Klemko penned an in-depth article about Cook and the saboteur, whom Klemko describes as an established “runner” (recruiter) for NFL agents. Among other damaging tales, the saboteur has described Cook as showing up late for workouts and talking with breath that reeks of alcohol. Cook is also portrayed as hanging around persons who are associated with wrongdoing. The saboteur’s basic depiction of Cook is crystal clear: he is trouble waiting to happen, so it’s best not to draft him. As to the saboteur’s motive, a scout speculated to Klemko that it might reflect resentment on the part of the saboteur that Cook did not hire him or an agent for whom he runs.

Legal and financial implications of badmouthing an NFL prospect

The idea that a person is intentionally spreading lies about Cook in order to damage his draft stock could take on legal significance. Cook could argue that he would have been drafted higher but for the reputational damage inflicted by the saboteur. Cook would need physical proof, such as emails, texts and voicemails, as well as corroborating witness testimony, to advance such a claim. He would also, of course, need to show that the allegations about him are, in fact, false.

If Cook possessed the requisite evidence to prove liability, he would have several potential legal claims at his disposal. For instance, he could sue for defamation, contending that the saboteur intentionally spread false facts about him. Defamatory statements must be expressed as factual statements rather than mere opinions. Untrue claims that Cook was late for practice and smelled like he had been drinking are factual sounding criticisms. Cook is also a public figure, which means he would have to prove “actual malice”-that the saboteur knowingly spread false information about him. This again seems like a surmountable hurdle given that the saboteur appears to know that his statements about Cook are untrue.

Cook would also have a compelling argument that the saboteur interfered with his prospective business relations with NFL teams. The gist of this argument would be that the saboteur sought to dissuade teams with first round draft picks from negotiating with Cook.

Cook’s representatives could also sue. The value of their commission on Cook’s NFL contract will be contingent on the value of that contract.

Speaking of Cook’s potential NFL contract, if Cook could credibly establish that the saboteur harmed his draft status, damages would be measurable and, possibly, substantial. The NFL employs a sliding rookie wage scale that determines pay based on when a player is selected. As shown on Spotrac, the player selected first overall in the 2017 NFL draft can expect a contract worth $30.3 million, while the players selected 10th and 20th should anticipate deals worth $16.4 million and $11.0 million, respectively. Falling into the second round impacts more than just the pride of draft-eligible players. A player selected No. 33 overall-the first pick in the second round-can expect a contract worth $7.1 million, while the player selected No. 64-the last pick in the second round-can bank on a deal worth $4.2 million.

All of the players drafted in the first two rounds will become “rich” under any sensible interpretation of that word. However, if badmouthing caused Cook to fall from a player who would have been picked around 20 to one selected 35, the drop would have cost him about $5 million. The financial harm would be even higher if Cook could further show that the reputational damage denied him of endorsement opportunities.

