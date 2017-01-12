Duda, Mets agree to $7.25M deal after injury-plagued season

NEW YORK (AP) -- First baseman Lucas Duda and the New York Mets avoided arbitration when they agreed to a $7.25 million, one-year contract, a small raise after an injury-plagued season.

Duda, who hit 57 home runs from 2014-15, missed four months last year and was limited to 47 games because of a stress fracture in his lower back. He returned Sept. 18 as a part-time player and finished with a .229 batting average, seven homers and 23 RBIs in 153 at-bats.

The soft-spoken first baseman, who turns 31 next month, had a $6,725,000 salary last year and can become a free agent after the upcoming season.

Also Thursday, left-hander Adam Wilk agreed to a minor league contract and was invited to big league spring training.

The 29-year-old is 0-3 with a 6.49 ERA in three starts and six relief appearances overall with Detroit and the Los Angeles Angels, appearing in games in 2011, '12 and '15.

Wilk went 2-8 with a 3.61 ERA in 15 starts last year for Triple-A Durham of the International League. He didn't pitch after June 24 because of an injured labrum in his right hip that needed surgery.