Ledecky, Plum, Barnhill among finalists for Honda Award

NEW YORK (AP) -- Katie Ledecky, Kelsey Plum and Kelly Barnhill are among the 12 finalists for the Collegiate Women's Sports Award.

Ledecky swims for Stanford and won five national titles. Plum set the NCAA basketball scoring record at Washington. Barnhill is a pitcher who led Florida to the final of the College Softball World Series.

Other winners in their sports are: Stanford's Inky Ajanaku (volleyball); West Virginia's Kadeisha Buchanan (soccer); Florida's Alex McMurtry (gymnastics); Delaware's Greta Nauck (field hockey); Missouri's Karissa Schweizer (cross country); Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg (lacrosse); Arizona State's Monica Vaughn (golf); Georgia's Kendell Williams (heptathlon); Florida's Belinda Woolcock (tennis).

The 12 athletes are eligible for Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year honors. The Honda Cup will be awarded to the winner on Monday in Los Angeles.