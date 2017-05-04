LeBron's in his zone, the Cavs are in control, and the Raptors are in deep trouble

Before Wednesday’s Game 2, Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey spoke with media about how his team needed to pick itself up off the mat after a Game 1 pasting at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and about the importance of getting into the fight rather than just watching one of the great ones work. As he did, he reached back to his days as an assistant coach with the Seattle SuperSonics teams that did battle with Michael Jordan’s dynastic Chicago Bulls.

“We used to have to tell Gary Payton and those guys, ‘Hey, he puts his pants on one leg (at a time),'” Casey said before the Raptors’ Wednesday practice, according to Tom Withers of The Associated Press. “I think that’s natural. It’s human nature to watch a Michael Jordan or a Karl Malone, spectate until they hit you in the mouth. When a guy hits you in the mouth a few times — now what are you going to do?”

The Raptors’ answer on Wednesday night: get hit in the mouth again. And again. And again.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

This era’s heavyweight champion, LeBron James, had his way with the Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena — again. He led a long-range-shooting clinic that left Toronto unable to get within arm’s reach of the lead after the first few minutes of the game — again. And he held serve on his home court, again, getting the Cavs halfway to a third straight Eastern Conference finals as they head out on the road … where James-led teams have won at least one game in 27 straight series.

James entered Wednesday needing 25 points to pass the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and move into second place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list. He got there early in the third quarter and kept going, pouring in 39 points on 10-for-14 shooting in 36 1/2 minutes to lead the Cavs to a 125-103 blowout victory. Cleveland is now 17-1 at home in the playoffs against Eastern Conference competition since LeBron came back and 30-4 against the East overall, and holds a 2-0 lead over the Raptors in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

Cleveland tore the Raptors apart from long range, shooting 18-for-33 from beyond the 3-point arc to bury Toronto under a barrage of deep buckets. Reserve sniper Channing Frye hit five of them in seven tries, kicking in 18 points with five rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench. Kyrie Irving struggled with his finishing inside the arc, but went 3-of-6 from deep on his way to 22 points with 11 assists — his second straight double-digit assist game — as he continued to break down the Raptors defense and find teammates for open looks.

James got into the act, too, continuing a bounce-back season from distance — 36.3 percent on 3-point tries during the regular season, up from 30.9 percent last year, and 44 percent (11-for-25) in the postseason entering Wednesday — by knocking down four of his six long-ball tries. When he’s making moves to the rim this decisive …

… and looking this comfortable from deep …

LeBron James just spins the ball right in front of Serge Ibaka and splashes the 3 in his eye ???? pic.twitter.com/EfVqyFNJao — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 3, 2017





… then you’re in for a long night. And the Raptors had a looooong night on Wednesday.

“I’m just playing in my zone,” James told TNT’s Kristen Ledlow after the game. “Playing in my comfort zone. I know what they want to take away. I know what I want to try to get to with our team. My teammates did a great job of feeding me, and I’m the one who’s got to knock down the shots, so I just trust in my ability, and I was able to make a couple of plays and help us get this win.”

Whether the Raptors can actually do anything to take James out of that “comfort zone” remains unclear. Through two games, though, they sure haven’t offered much reason to believe things will change once the scene shifts to Air Canada Centre for Game 3 on Friday night.

The 125 points are the most any Cavs team has ever scored in the postseason, topping the 124 they put up in beating the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the 2010 Eastern semis. It also ties the most the Raptors have ever given up in the playoffs, equaling the 125 that John Wall, Paul Pierce and the Washington Wizards hung on them in Game 4 of their 2015 first-round sweep.

Read More